Work for social welfare: ÖVP fails with proposal

"Better to keep ranting"

Much to the annoyance of ÖVP party leader Florian Krumböck and his colleague Alexander Thallmeier: "The social hammock neither strengthens integration nor social cohesion in the city." According to Krumböck, 1600 welfare recipients currently live in St. Pölten, many of whom could be obliged to work for the common good. "Anyone who can go to work could be called upon to maintain parking areas or clear snow. Legally, this is not a problem; other municipalities have also shown that this is possible," says Krumböck. The fact that the FPÖ has also refused to demand that asylum seekers make a contribution to society gives Krumböck pause for thought: "They probably want to be able to carry on grumbling."