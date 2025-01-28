Explosive mood
Lilly Becker at the limit: hungry because of Sam!
The situation in the Australian TV jungle camp is explosive! After 50 rule violations in just five days, the stars had to give up luxury items, some of which are there to provide emotional support, in Tuesday's episode. Hunger is also gnawing at them. Sam is to blame. Lilly is at her limit.
The Becker ex doesn't understand why Sam shouted "I'm a star - get me out of here!" again: "That was selfish. That's the whole format: that you don't say the sentence. I believed him the first time. But three times in a row - that really is a joke! Makes a big show, comes to the airport with a bodyguard. But now it's time for him to do something. But he doesn't! I'm not at all angry with Alessia (who was there for the third test, please note). I'm glad she gave it a go. With Sam, it's a cheek after three times."
"Shut up, Sam!"
The stars discuss the division of the night watch. Alessia and Sam want to take the first shift. Lilly explains loudly and very dominantly how long it should be: "The first shift is best for two hours because that's the easiest!" Alessia immediately protests, but Lilly simply interjects: "No, listen to me!"
And Sam also wants to say something: "It's not that easy ...." Lilly bursts in again: "Listen to me. Shut up!" Then it gets loud. Sam shouts: "Don't shut up, that's no way to talk to me - have a bit of respect!" A fierce exchange of blows ensues. Sam lets off steam on the jungle phone: "Shut up - shut up. Wow! She can talk to her son like that, but not to me. She might have said it to Boris Becker every day and he would shut up. But not me!"
Reconciliation out of the question?
While Sam is on the jungle phone, Maurice speaks to Lilly at the campfire: "But I'd also say that you'll make up at some point, that we'll still stick together here." Lilly turns up the heat: "I don't know him, I don't like him anyway - right from the start. The way he talks, what he does - he's not my type. He hasn't done anything yet. I'm hungry because you haven't done anything in the last three days. Listen, stop having fun!"
On the jungle phone, the model adds: "Three times no stars, no helping, no cooking, no cleaning, no fetching - HE JUST DOES NOTHING!" Maurice understands her, but they should be a team. Lilly keeps on shouting and gets upset about Sam's lack of performance. For Lilly, it's acting if you drop out three times. Pierre is thrilled: "I didn't buy this movie ticket for nothing!" Sam hears Lilly's loud voice on the jungle phone and goes to listen. Anna-Carina then speaks to the model about the argument with Sam while she's washing up: "But Lilly, darling, it's going to explode with Sam..." But Lilly just won't calm down: "He's a nasty snake! I know people!"
Viewers are left in awe and probably can't wait to see what happens next in the "Hunger Games" drama on Wednesday evening(20:15, RTL - and livestream on RTL+).
