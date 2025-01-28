Lilly Becker at the limit: hungry because of Sam!

The Becker ex doesn't understand why Sam shouted "I'm a star - get me out of here!" again: "That was selfish. That's the whole format: that you don't say the sentence. I believed him the first time. But three times in a row - that really is a joke! Makes a big show, comes to the airport with a bodyguard. But now it's time for him to do something. But he doesn't! I'm not at all angry with Alessia (who was there for the third test, please note). I'm glad she gave it a go. With Sam, it's a cheek after three times."