ÖBB advertises 4100 new jobs per year

Recruiting victims of bankrupt companies

In order to recruit the necessary number of people, ÖBB also cooperates with larger companies that are laying off staff. This is the case, for example, with KTM in Upper Austria or Magna in Styria, said Matthä. In Vienna, there is also a "job store" in a shopping center in the third district. You can apply there directly. There is also an internal program through which employees can bring relatives or friends to ÖBB.