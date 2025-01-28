“Blood everywhere”: how track cyclists experienced the accident

"There's not that much memory left"

The accident occurred during a training ride on Mallorca when an 89-year-old driver overlooked the group and crashed into them. "We hadn't been riding long when I saw that someone had fallen in front of me. After that, all I remember is that I was lying on the side of the road and bleeding everywhere," Max-David Briese told the Ostsee-Zeitung newspaper: "I don't remember that much." The 21-year-old suffered a severe concussion and numerous abrasions. Two bleeding injuries to his face required stitches.