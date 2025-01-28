Only 1.3 percent of GDPR cases end with fines

Slovakia leads - Netherlands at the end of the spectrum

Although some data protection authorities appear to impose far higher fines than others, the overall figures are all in the single-digit percentage range - or lower. With penalties in 6.84 percent of all complaints and self-initiated procedures between 2018 and 2023, the Slovakian data protection authority leads the statistics. It is followed by Bulgaria (4.19 percent) and Cyprus (3.12 percent). In Austria, the figure is 1.10 percent. At the other end of the spectrum, the Dutch authority imposed a fine in 0.03 percent of all cases, closely followed by France (0.10 percent) and Poland (0.18 percent).