COVID compensation
Loss of earnings: 136 million euros for Carinthians
For many Carinthian employees and self-employed people, the pandemic not only caused health problems, many also lost their earnings. The state of Carinthia has now processed all 114,326 applications. The state government is also making progress in other areas.
"The deadline for completion expired on December 31, 2024. However, we completed all applications on time," explains Governor Peter Kaiser. "There was a positive decision for 108,412 out of 114,326 applications." The applications concerned the loss of earnings due to official measures taken from the beginning of the pandemic until July 1, 2023. In total, the federal government compensated almost 136 million euros for lost earnings - that's an average of around 1,200 euros per application," explains the Governor.
The flood of applications was dealt with on time thanks to the support provided to the district administrative authorities by the staff of the Gesundheitsland Kärnten association. "Dealing with such a high number of applications is immensely challenging. This work in the district administrative authorities is often invisible, but its effects are of the utmost importance for the people and companies in Carinthia," said Health Officer Beate Prettner, thanking those involved.
Broadband expansion, level crossings and crisis intervention
So far, 58 Carinthian municipalities have already been connected to the fiber optic network with part of the so-called broadband billion. "In terms of infrastructure, fiber optics can be compared to roads, bridges or the electricity grid. The initiative has supplied 78,000 households and laid 1,200 kilometers of cable," explains Provincial Councillor Sebastian Schuschnig. "For the second Broadband Billion, we have submitted projects for a total of 197 million euros, with the goal of funding amounting to 50 million."
This would enable 44 more municipalities to be supplied. "These are all areas that could not be developed on the open market," emphasizes Schuchnig. "In this way, we are creating equal opportunities for rural areas so that businesses can also settle there." Small communities will also continue to receive subsidies for safe railroad crossings. This can be used to install and maintain barriers and lighting.
In order to better ensure the safety of children and young people, three crisis intervention centers in Carinthia will receive a total of 17.3 million euros in targeted funding. "In this way, dramatic situations can be prevented," explains Provincial Councillor Sarah Schaar. "The centers in St. Stefan near Wolfsberg, Klagenfurt and Spittal provide both outpatient and inpatient care for young people."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
