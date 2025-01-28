Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Forum

Which austerity measures affect you personally?

Nachrichten
28.01.2025 11:00

Our government, and therefore we too, have a lot to do, because Austria has to make savings. The aim is to keep the budget deficit below three percent by 2025. The ÖVP and FPÖ have presented planned measures to achieve this, such as a reduction in subsidies and higher taxes in certain areas. Which of the planned measures affect you personally and to what extent?

0 Kommentare

Most of the savings are to be achieved by abolishing the climate bonus and educational leave, for example. The free climate ticket for 18-year-olds is also to be abolished. In addition, higher taxes are planned in the digital sector, as well as on gambling and tobacco. Unemployed people are to be restricted in their opportunities to earn additional income and tax benefits for electric cars and photovoltaic systems are to be abolished. Raising the retirement age is also on the agenda. These are all changes that would affect many Austrians.

Do you understand these planned steps? Which of them would have a direct impact on you or your immediate environment? How do you deal with them? Are there perhaps other measures that you would welcome and that would not affect the population as much? Please let us know your thoughts and concerns in the comments section!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Community
Community
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf