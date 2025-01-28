Forum
Which austerity measures affect you personally?
Our government, and therefore we too, have a lot to do, because Austria has to make savings. The aim is to keep the budget deficit below three percent by 2025. The ÖVP and FPÖ have presented planned measures to achieve this, such as a reduction in subsidies and higher taxes in certain areas. Which of the planned measures affect you personally and to what extent?
Most of the savings are to be achieved by abolishing the climate bonus and educational leave, for example. The free climate ticket for 18-year-olds is also to be abolished. In addition, higher taxes are planned in the digital sector, as well as on gambling and tobacco. Unemployed people are to be restricted in their opportunities to earn additional income and tax benefits for electric cars and photovoltaic systems are to be abolished. Raising the retirement age is also on the agenda. These are all changes that would affect many Austrians.
Do you understand these planned steps? Which of them would have a direct impact on you or your immediate environment? How do you deal with them? Are there perhaps other measures that you would welcome and that would not affect the population as much? Please let us know your thoughts and concerns in the comments section!
