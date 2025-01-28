Which austerity measures affect you personally?

Most of the savings are to be achieved by abolishing the climate bonus and educational leave, for example. The free climate ticket for 18-year-olds is also to be abolished. In addition, higher taxes are planned in the digital sector, as well as on gambling and tobacco. Unemployed people are to be restricted in their opportunities to earn additional income and tax benefits for electric cars and photovoltaic systems are to be abolished. Raising the retirement age is also on the agenda. These are all changes that would affect many Austrians.