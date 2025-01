The police are looking for this serial burglar

The series of burglaries in companies, club properties and public buildings began on June 4, 2024 in Wagrain (St. Johann im Pongau district). Other crime scenes were located in the city of Salzburg as well as in Kuchl (district of Hallein), Seekirchen, Köstendorf and Straßwalchen (each in the district of Salzburg-Umgebung), in Upper Austria in Attnang-Puchheim and Seewalchen (each in the district of Vöcklabruck) and in Weng (district of Braunau).