Third attempt
Italy brings migrants to Albania again
Despite two defeats in court, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is sticking to her plans for Albania. On Tuesday, migrants who had been rescued in international waters were brought to a reception center in the Balkan state for the third time.
The total of 49 people from Bangladesh, Egypt, Ivory Coast and Gambia were rescued at the weekend in international waters south of the Italian island of Lampedusa in the Mediterranean. They all come from countries that Italy classifies as "safe". This means they have little chance of being granted asylum in Italy. Their applications are now to be processed in an accelerated procedure by the authorities.
The government in Rome is thus resuming its Albania plan, despite the fact that the legal situation has not been fully clarified and a decision by the European Court of Justice is still pending. It wants the non-EU country to decide on asylum applications from certain migrants who, in Rome's view, come from safe countries of origin.
Number of new arrivals increases again
The third attempt is justified by a renewed increase in refugee arrivals in recent days. Since the beginning of January, over 3,000 migrants have arrived in Italy, which is 136 percent more than in January last year, according to the Ministry of the Interior. In 2024, however, a 60 percent decrease in migrant arrivals was reported compared to the full year 2023. In that year, a total of 66,615 people reached Italy after crossing the Mediterranean.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.