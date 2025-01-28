Italy brings migrants to Albania again

Number of new arrivals increases again

The third attempt is justified by a renewed increase in refugee arrivals in recent days. Since the beginning of January, over 3,000 migrants have arrived in Italy, which is 136 percent more than in January last year, according to the Ministry of the Interior. In 2024, however, a 60 percent decrease in migrant arrivals was reported compared to the full year 2023. In that year, a total of 66,615 people reached Italy after crossing the Mediterranean.