102nd Hunters' Ball

A hunter’s ball through Lower Austria

Nachrichten
27.01.2025 21:21

From "old hands" to new faces - art, culture, politics and business celebrated in the magnificent halls of the Vienna Hofburg at the 102nd edition of the coveted Jägerball.

No, you didn't see any lederhosen that weren't at least knee-length at the 102nd Green Cross Ball at the Vienna Hofburg on Monday. It couldn't have happened to Federal Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg (he raced, sorry, arrived late from Brussels).

"On the prowl through four quarters"
And certainly not his offspring, as it was one of his daughters who (together with her brother) stood in the front row of the Jägerball to open the ball together with the other debutants - under the not-so-strict eyes of the pope of etiquette, Thomas Schäfer-Elmayer.

"This year we are celebrating under the patronage of the federal state of Lower Austria, motto: 'On the prowl through four quarters' - we wanted to do justice to the host state," said a delighted Christa Kummer, president of the ball, who this year was also able to celebrate the proceeds of the charity ball by dancing in a Hanna costume.

The president of the Grünes Kreuz association showed how it's done: Christa Kummer was virtually the first on the shooting range. (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)
The president of the Grünes Kreuz association showed how it's done: Christa Kummer was virtually the first on the shooting range.
(Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)
Governor of Lower Austria Johanna Mikl-Leitner with opera star Clemens Unterreiner (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)
Governor of Lower Austria Johanna Mikl-Leitner with opera star Clemens Unterreiner
(Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)
Berndorf director Kristina Sprenger, who also took on an official role as wine patron that evening, with designer Constanze Kurz (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix/ Alexander TUMA)
Berndorf director Kristina Sprenger, who also took on an official role as wine patron that evening, with designer Constanze Kurz
(Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix/ Alexander TUMA)

The Green Cross Association is committed to direct, uncomplicated communication and rapid assistance.

The people of Lower Austria know how to celebrate
The colorful hustle and bustle was practically a home game for Lower Austria's Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner. "And they know how to party", as the group around actress and Berndorf director Kristina Sprenger told us. The latter, a Tyrolean and self-confessed Lower Austrian by choice, also took on an official role on this evening as wine patron.

Almost like old (government) times: Former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz with his loyal companion, former minister Elisabeth Köstinger (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)
Almost like old (government) times: Former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz with his loyal companion, former minister Elisabeth Köstinger
(Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)
Culture meets politics: star violinist Lidia Baich with Minister Klaudia Tanner (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)
Culture meets politics: star violinist Lidia Baich with Minister Klaudia Tanner
(Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)
Top restaurateur Plachutta with his Katrin (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix/ Alexander TUMA)
Top restaurateur Plachutta with his Katrin
(Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix/ Alexander TUMA)

A grand tally
The President of the National Council Walter Rosenkranz, Ministers Klaudia Tanner, Gerhard Karner, Norbert Totschnig, State Secretary Claudia Plakolm, the heads of the provinces of Salzburg and Upper Austria Wilfried Haslauer and Thomas Stelzer as well as the provincial hunting masters Josef Pröll and Franz Mayr-Melnhof-Saurau also sounded the grand tally. 

ZiB star Nadja Bernhard (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)
ZiB star Nadja Bernhard
(Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)
ORF star Claudia Reiterer came to the colorful hustle and bustle with her son Julian. (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)
ORF star Claudia Reiterer came to the colorful hustle and bustle with her son Julian.
(Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)
Her son opened the Jägerball: Matthias and Alexandra Winkler (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)
Her son opened the Jägerball: Matthias and Alexandra Winkler
(Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)

Top restaurateur Mario Plachutta, "Krone" publisher Christoph Dichand, cathedral priest Toni Faber, artists Lidia Baich, Clemens Unterreiner and Herbert Lippert, top managers Robert Zadrazil and Hanno Soravia and ORF star Christine Reiler also joined in the celebrations.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Norman Schenz
Norman Schenz
Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Porträt von Kalman Gergely
Kalman Gergely
