102nd Hunters' Ball
A hunter’s ball through Lower Austria
From "old hands" to new faces - art, culture, politics and business celebrated in the magnificent halls of the Vienna Hofburg at the 102nd edition of the coveted Jägerball.
No, you didn't see any lederhosen that weren't at least knee-length at the 102nd Green Cross Ball at the Vienna Hofburg on Monday. It couldn't have happened to Federal Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg (he raced, sorry, arrived late from Brussels).
"On the prowl through four quarters"
And certainly not his offspring, as it was one of his daughters who (together with her brother) stood in the front row of the Jägerball to open the ball together with the other debutants - under the not-so-strict eyes of the pope of etiquette, Thomas Schäfer-Elmayer.
"This year we are celebrating under the patronage of the federal state of Lower Austria, motto: 'On the prowl through four quarters' - we wanted to do justice to the host state," said a delighted Christa Kummer, president of the ball, who this year was also able to celebrate the proceeds of the charity ball by dancing in a Hanna costume.
The Green Cross Association is committed to direct, uncomplicated communication and rapid assistance.
The people of Lower Austria know how to celebrate
The colorful hustle and bustle was practically a home game for Lower Austria's Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner. "And they know how to party", as the group around actress and Berndorf director Kristina Sprenger told us. The latter, a Tyrolean and self-confessed Lower Austrian by choice, also took on an official role on this evening as wine patron.
A grand tally
The President of the National Council Walter Rosenkranz, Ministers Klaudia Tanner, Gerhard Karner, Norbert Totschnig, State Secretary Claudia Plakolm, the heads of the provinces of Salzburg and Upper Austria Wilfried Haslauer and Thomas Stelzer as well as the provincial hunting masters Josef Pröll and Franz Mayr-Melnhof-Saurau also sounded the grand tally.
Top restaurateur Mario Plachutta, "Krone" publisher Christoph Dichand, cathedral priest Toni Faber, artists Lidia Baich, Clemens Unterreiner and Herbert Lippert, top managers Robert Zadrazil and Hanno Soravia and ORF star Christine Reiler also joined in the celebrations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.