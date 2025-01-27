Dukes in party mood
Cup heroes not only celebrated the clear derby victory
Klosterneuburg celebrated its cup heroes last weekend in the league derby against St. Pölten. Stars such as cabaret artist Klaus Eckel joined in the celebrations during the clear home win.
The first thunderous applause went through the Klosterneuburg "Dukes Castle" even before the ball was thrown in against St. Pölten. However, it was not the players who were responsible for this, but Mayor Christoph Kaufmann, who announced: "The first 100 liters of beer are on me today!"
Because the day was all about the historic triple Cup victory, the Lower Austrian derby was almost secondary. "Cupsterneuburg" was proudly emblazoned on the screens and stickers were also handed out. For patron Kaufmann, it was not only a great day as the head of the city, but above all as a long-time Dukes fan: "I was the arena announcer for 25 years, so this means a lot to me personally." For the city too.
"No other club does this"
"It's a confirmation of the hard work put in by the ladies, men and wheelchair players. No other club does this, that you pull through on all fronts like this - and that's the fruit you reap!"
The numerous fans were joined by celebrities such as cabaret artist Klaus Eckel. "I don't know much about basketball, but I'm an Austrian sports fan and therefore an opportunist," the professional comedian joked in private. Although he was also able to take something away for his job: "I've probably already been asked five times that I should do something about it in the next program." At the next home performance in the Babenbergerhalle, the Klosterneuburg native is sure to deliver a basketball joke or two.
Next goal is top 6
But there were plenty of reasons to be happy on Saturday even without his jokes. Free beer, photos with players and coaches, as well as specially printed autograph posters to fill out and take home. Even if he faded into the background, the 84:66 home win in the derby will certainly have played its part. But as we all know, after the game is before the game. Wels awaits on the road at the weekend, having just been robbed of their Cup title defense. Unlike the visitors, the Upper Austrians have already qualified for the top six - but they will still have a bone to pick with the Dukes...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.