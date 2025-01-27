Cup heroes not only celebrated the clear derby victory

Next goal is top 6

But there were plenty of reasons to be happy on Saturday even without his jokes. Free beer, photos with players and coaches, as well as specially printed autograph posters to fill out and take home. Even if he faded into the background, the 84:66 home win in the derby will certainly have played its part. But as we all know, after the game is before the game. Wels awaits on the road at the weekend, having just been robbed of their Cup title defense. Unlike the visitors, the Upper Austrians have already qualified for the top six - but they will still have a bone to pick with the Dukes...