Transfer finalized
Bulls sign Belgian central defender
Bundesliga runners-up Salzburg have made their next signing. Maximiliano Caufriez is on loan from French second division club Clermont Foot and will stabilize the Bulls' defence.
The next new signing has been confirmed. After Karim Onisiwo (from German Bundesliga side Mainz 05), Bundesliga runners-up Salzburg have signed Maximiliano Caufriez on loan from French second division side Clermont Foot. The 27-year-old Belgian was most recently on loan at Valencia. In La Liga, however, the central defender only played in one competitive match and was often not even in the squad.
Nevertheless, he should stabilize the defence of the Bulls, who have an option to buy Caufriez. "We are delighted that we were able to finalize this transfer with Maximiliano Caufriez. He is an absolute top professional who is very quick, aggressive and already has a lot of experience. I am convinced that his qualities will be good for the team and that he will help us move forward," Rouven Schröder was quoted as saying in a press release.
Caufriez, who will wear shirt number 2 until the end of his loan at the end of June, said: "My first impressions of the club are excellent and I'm already very excited to train with the team for the first time and get to know my new teammates and the coaching team. I am a player who always gives everything for his club and works hard to achieve his goals. And one of those goals is to win titles with FC Red Bull Salzburg." He will already take part in team training on Tuesday.
The Bulls will host Atletico Madrid on Wednesday (9pm) in the last Champions League match of the season. Caufriez is of course not eligible to play. As is well known, it is no longer possible for Salzburg to progress in the top flight. On Sunday, things get serious at national level for the first time in 2025. At LASK, the squad of neo-Salzburg coach will be looking to advance to the cup semi-finals.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.