Schladming: “There will be another World Championships in 2040”
Hermann Trinker, mayor of the Styrian ski metropolis, reveals in an interview with "Krone" that the town is once again bidding for the World Championships. He also takes up the cudgels for the hospital.
"Krone": Mr. Mayor, is Schladming even conceivable today without the Ski World Cup?
Mayor Hermann Trinker: The two races are hugely important. Tourism is our lifeblood, the most important economic sector. The Nightrace has enormous value as an event and of course also huge advertising value. The nice thing about Schladming is that everything is together in a very small space. Even if we don't have the glamor factor that perhaps Kitzbühel does, the focus here is on the sport.
So you don't look enviously at Kitzbühel and admire the crowds of stars?
No, not at all. Kitzbühel is simply top of its league. We have found our own positioning and don't compare ourselves at all. Schladming is the friendly ski resort where people like to go.
But there are people who criticize the fact that Schladming is now hosting two races - that would dilute the fascination of the Nightrace. How do you view this discussion?
In my opinion, this change has totally paid off - two races attract even more attention. In addition, the rush of visitors is now spread over two days, which is of course an advantage for everyone involved.
The World Ski Championships will open in Saalbach next week - when will Schladming see another major event?
2040 at the latest. Seriously, there aren't that many ski resorts now where the FIS says we can host a World Championships. That's why I think it's logical for us to bid again. We are also already earmarked to host the event in 2038 or 2040 and have also submitted our interest to the ÖSV.
According to a comparison by Immoscout24, Schladming is one of the few ski resorts in Austria where property prices continue to rise - a square meter costs 8457 euros, who can afford that?
Since I've been mayor, there have been no dedications for second homes - and for the few dedications that there are, there's just enormous demand - so it's normal for prices to remain stable or rise here.
But how are locals supposed to afford these prices?
As I just said, we have put the brakes on second homes. The valve for the population to take this pressure off the market is residential construction. For example, we have built a project in Sportplatzgasse with 93 apartments - we are also well advanced with a project in Rohrmoos with 30 apartments, but unfortunately we still lack the necessary majority in the municipal council.
Speaking of which, this year marks the tenth anniversary of the municipal merger of Schladming, Rohrmoos and Pichl - as mayor of Rohrmoos, you vehemently opposed it at the time, what is your assessment today?
I think we have grown together in the meantime. It is very important to give everyone the feeling that they belong. That's what I've tried to do over the last five years. But of course, as mayor of Rohrmoos, I fought against the merger.
Why?
They tried to simply impose this merger on us, the focus was only on Schladming. The tone of the people involved was autocratic and condescending - that didn't go down well with the self-confident people of Rohrmoos and Pichl. But that is now history. As far as the administration and organization are concerned, I have to say that it works excellently - as does the cooperation of the population.
The municipal elections are just around the corner, are you afraid of the blue wave?People have now had five years to get to know me. Of course I want to remain mayor. We have started some great projects that I would like to see through to the end.
Do you think that the main hospital is now off the table?
Yes, I think so, and I am really grateful for this decision. The money could perhaps be used to do something sensible for the region.
But many experts always argue that there are not enough cases in Aussee, Rottenmann and Schladming for a lead hospital.
Look, we have 50,000 people in the city on peak days like New Year's Eve, according to an extrapolation from our sewage treatment plant. We have 24,000 contacts per year in the accident and emergency department, 4,000 operations, you can't close the hospital - the hospital must remain in its current form.
