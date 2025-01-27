"Out of nowhere"
Six broken ribs after right-wing waltz in Graz
"I can't even go to the toilet because of the pain", says the beating victim of the Graz Academic Ball openly about his serious injuries. The 60-year-old was beaten up by two unknown men on Sunday night and subsequently admitted to hospital.
The brutal beating attack on the guest of the Akademikerball at the Graz Congress last weekend has had far-reaching repercussions. "As if out of nowhere", Bernd S. - just a stone's throw away from the venue - was jumped and fell to the ground.
"I left the ball with my wife at around three o'clock. We wanted to go to the hotel on foot, and suddenly there was a 'burner' at Neutorgasse - I fell over and couldn't get up," says the 60-year-old, describing the dramatic moments, "two young men, dressed rather slim and in black, must have missed us."
Almost 2000 people had demonstrated against the ball in the run-up to the event. Investigations are underway to determine whether the attack was connected to the demonstration.
After the attack, the suspected attackers made off under the cover of night - a manhunt is underway. In addition to the two boys, the investigators are also targeting three women who apparently also fled the scene.
We don't want to condemn anyone, but we demand a full investigation. It must be ensured that ballgoers can return home safely.
Udo Guggenbichler, Organisator des Wiener Akademikerballs
Bild: Zwefo
Vienna Academics Ball casts its shadow ahead
Following the brutal attack in Graz, the organizers of the Academics' Ball in Vienna on 7 March are alarmed: "The fact that peaceful ball guests are attacked by violent criminals on their way home is unacceptable in a constitutional state", demands Udo Guggenbichler, member of the Vienna state parliament, "complete clarification". A special concept is needed to ensure the safety of ball visitors - also on the way home.
