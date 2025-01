Venier: “I think they would get sick”

Shortly before the start of the home World Championships, the mood barometer for the speed ladies is pointing downwards. Stephanie Venier knows that in Garmisch they were unable to meet their own expectations as well as those of the fans. "Of course they want to see better results. But I think it's a shame that we get torn apart like this." Because the criticism that the riders receive sometimes knows no bounds. Her response: "They should put themselves in the starting gate for an inspection. I think they would feel sick."