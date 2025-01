Agreement! Transfer of ÖFB team player imminent

Hardly gets a chance at Bologna

The Styrian has only been second choice at Bologna since the end of October, with the Swede Emil Holm replacing him at right-back. Posch has made one appearance in the starting eleven in the last 13 Serie A matches, playing a total of just 157 minutes and playing primarily in the Champions League under coach Italiano. This is history for the "Rossoblu" after Wednesday's visit to Sporting Lisbon, which would further complicate the situation for Posch, who has a contract until 2026.