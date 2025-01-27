Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Trump wants island

Greenland’s government ready for talks with the USA

Nachrichten
27.01.2025 16:03

US President Donald Trump assumes that the island of Greenland will join the USA of its own free will, as the 78-year-old explained at the weekend. While the EU military chief is now also considering stationing European soldiers on the island, the Greenland government has declared itself ready for talks with Washington.

0 Kommentare

The Greenland government declared on Monday that it was ready for talks with the USA in order to protect its interests in the Arctic region. However, the country is not for sale. "We are Greenlanders. We don't want to be Americans," said Greenland's head of government Mute Egede, adding that the inhabitants also "don't want to be Danish". 

Trump's son Donald Jr. recently traveled to Greenland and held a PR show with presumed Trump supporters. (Bild: AFP/Emil Stach)
Trump's son Donald Jr. recently traveled to Greenland and held a PR show with presumed Trump supporters.
(Bild: AFP/Emil Stach)

Greenland, which geographically belongs to North America, was colonized by Denmark in the 18th century and has had autonomous status since 1979, which was extended in 2009. However, Denmark is still responsible for judicial and monetary matters as well as foreign and security policy, among other things. The current Greenlandic government is striving for independence from Denmark.

The Greenlandic government emphasizes that it does not want to be part of either the USA or Denmark. However, it is now signaling its willingness to enter into talks with Washington. (Bild: APA Österreich Bild/AFP/Olivier MORIN)
The Greenlandic government emphasizes that it does not want to be part of either the USA or Denmark. However, it is now signaling its willingness to enter into talks with Washington.
(Bild: APA Österreich Bild/AFP/Olivier MORIN)

Greenland financially dependent on Denmark
With an annual subsidy of currently 4.3 billion kroner (around 576 million euros), Denmark contributes around half of Greenland's total state revenue. In addition, Denmark spends a further billion on its remaining competencies (foreign policy and security) for Greenland. Despite a recent increase in income from tourism, it would be difficult to finance the independence of the island nation, which is largely dependent on fishing, without outside help.

The status of Greenland

  • Greenland was a Danish colony until 1953 and has been a self-governing territory of the Kingdom since 1979. Denmark continues to exercise control over foreign and security policy.
  • With an area of 2.175 million square kilometers, Greenland is the largest island in the world. Its area is larger than that of France, Germany, Spain, Great Britain, Italy, Greece, Switzerland and Belgium combined.
  • The territory is rich in natural resources. These include oil, gas, gold, diamonds, uranium, zinc and lead.
  • There has been a US army base on the north-west coast of Greenland since the Cold War.

The parliamentary elections and a possible simultaneous referendum on Greenland's independence could already set the course for whether Greenland will remain in an "imperial community" with Denmark, including its financial support, for the time being, which is not loved by everyone, or whether independence will open up another option for Trump to get the island under US control in one way or another.

Danish government courts the favor of the Greenlanders
Meanwhile, Denmark is trying to make it more attractive for Greenlanders to remain. On Monday, the Danish Integration Minister, Kaare Dybvad Bek, presented twelve initiatives aimed at combating racism and discrimination against Greenlanders in Denmark. It is important "that Greenlanders can live in Denmark without being exposed to prejudice, which is unfortunately not the case today", he explained.

Copenhagen intends to invest the equivalent of around 4.7 million euros in the fight against discrimination. In addition to measures in education and the labor market, the plan also includes the right to a Greenlandic passport.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf