Trump wants island
Greenland’s government ready for talks with the USA
US President Donald Trump assumes that the island of Greenland will join the USA of its own free will, as the 78-year-old explained at the weekend. While the EU military chief is now also considering stationing European soldiers on the island, the Greenland government has declared itself ready for talks with Washington.
The Greenland government declared on Monday that it was ready for talks with the USA in order to protect its interests in the Arctic region. However, the country is not for sale. "We are Greenlanders. We don't want to be Americans," said Greenland's head of government Mute Egede, adding that the inhabitants also "don't want to be Danish".
Greenland, which geographically belongs to North America, was colonized by Denmark in the 18th century and has had autonomous status since 1979, which was extended in 2009. However, Denmark is still responsible for judicial and monetary matters as well as foreign and security policy, among other things. The current Greenlandic government is striving for independence from Denmark.
Greenland financially dependent on Denmark
With an annual subsidy of currently 4.3 billion kroner (around 576 million euros), Denmark contributes around half of Greenland's total state revenue. In addition, Denmark spends a further billion on its remaining competencies (foreign policy and security) for Greenland. Despite a recent increase in income from tourism, it would be difficult to finance the independence of the island nation, which is largely dependent on fishing, without outside help.
The status of Greenland
- Greenland was a Danish colony until 1953 and has been a self-governing territory of the Kingdom since 1979. Denmark continues to exercise control over foreign and security policy.
- With an area of 2.175 million square kilometers, Greenland is the largest island in the world. Its area is larger than that of France, Germany, Spain, Great Britain, Italy, Greece, Switzerland and Belgium combined.
- The territory is rich in natural resources. These include oil, gas, gold, diamonds, uranium, zinc and lead.
- There has been a US army base on the north-west coast of Greenland since the Cold War.
The parliamentary elections and a possible simultaneous referendum on Greenland's independence could already set the course for whether Greenland will remain in an "imperial community" with Denmark, including its financial support, for the time being, which is not loved by everyone, or whether independence will open up another option for Trump to get the island under US control in one way or another.
Danish government courts the favor of the Greenlanders
Meanwhile, Denmark is trying to make it more attractive for Greenlanders to remain. On Monday, the Danish Integration Minister, Kaare Dybvad Bek, presented twelve initiatives aimed at combating racism and discrimination against Greenlanders in Denmark. It is important "that Greenlanders can live in Denmark without being exposed to prejudice, which is unfortunately not the case today", he explained.
Copenhagen intends to invest the equivalent of around 4.7 million euros in the fight against discrimination. In addition to measures in education and the labor market, the plan also includes the right to a Greenlandic passport.
