Trio trapped on the mountain

Failed extreme tour: experts shake their heads

Nachrichten
27.01.2025 18:00

Hardly anyone knows the Hohe Munde (2662 meters) better than Tyrolean mountain rescuer Albert Neuner. The man from Leutasch cannot understand why the three Germans, who had to be rescued by police helicopter on Saturday, dared to attempt the risky steep face descent.

The pictures of the German trio, who live in Innsbruck, trapped on the northern flank of the Hohe Munde above the Gaistal valley on Saturday are spectacular. The ski tourers (three men, 28, 31 and 32 years old) wanted to descend from the western summit of the Munde through the flank, as reported.

Because the rope got caught in an abseil passage and had to be left behind, the three ended up getting stuck in the rocks. They raised the alarm and the Libelle Tirol police helicopter flew them with the rope to the Rauthhütte.

The Libelle Tirol flew the ski mountaineers on the rope out of the wall over to the Rauthhütte. (Bild: ZOOM Tirol/Bergrettung Leutasch)
The Libelle Tirol flew the ski mountaineers on the rope out of the wall over to the Rauthhütte.
(Bild: ZOOM Tirol/Bergrettung Leutasch)

"Just unlucky with the rope"
"The experienced alpinists were simply unlucky with the rope," says Daniel Kölli, head of the Alpine Police in the Innsbruck district. They had done everything right - and also raised the alarm in good time before nightfall.

Route is becoming increasingly popular
"This flank, which is described in a guidebook for steep faces in the Mieminger mountains, is becoming increasingly popular," says Albert Neuner. He is not only a mountain rescuer from Leutasch, but also one of the most profound experts on the Hohe Munde.

Zitat Icon

There is simply not enough snow on the Hohe Munde at the moment.

(Bild: Diverse Fotografen honorarfrei/RK-2)

Albert Neuner, Bergretter und Kenner der Munde

Bild: Diverse Fotografen honorarfrei/RK-2

As such, he takes a critical view of the undertaking of the trio who were ultimately rescued. "There is simply far too little snow on the Hohe Munde at the moment," he says, unable to comprehend the Germans' tour in the current conditions.

The trio made neither progress nor retreat. (Bild: ZOOM Tirol)
The trio made neither progress nor retreat.
(Bild: ZOOM Tirol)

There are three stands for abseiling on the flank - at 30 and 50 meters. The Germans had already been over them. "Where they got stuck, you can easily ski down in normal snow conditions," he says. They were also too far to the west.

"I had to wait for years"
For this tour, it is essential to take a look at the flank from the Gaistal beforehand. Then you can see whether the snow conditions are suitable. Neuner does not know whether the Germans did this. However, the expert advises all those who want to do the route described in the guidebook in the future to do so.

"I've skied off-piste in this area myself and had to wait for years until the conditions were finally right," Neuner advises potential steep face skiers.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Freiberger
Peter Freiberger
