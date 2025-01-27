Sobering results
These 4 Swiss are better than 24 Austrians
Even after the Kitzbühel weekend, Austria's men are still waiting for their first World Cup win of the season. Unlike their Swiss arch-rivals - they have already celebrated eleven victories this winter, smiling from the podium 24 times. Strikingly, four Swiss-Ski athletes together scored more points than all 24 ÖSV men who have scored so far this season.
The days when Austria could rightly call itself the "number one skiing nation" are definitely over. Quite the opposite: while Austria is already 2463 points behind the leading Swiss in the Nations Cup after 43 of 73 competitions with 4355 points, the once so proud ÖSV currently has to make do with third place in both the women's and men's Nations Cup.
Swiss and Italians ahead
After 20 of 35 planned decisions, Conny Hütter and Co. are ranked with 2166 points behind the leading Swiss (2768) and the strong Italians (2411), who, thanks to Federica Brignone (5) and Sofia Goggia (2), have already celebrated seven victories this season and a total of 13 podium places. The Swiss have three victories (2x Camille Rast, 1x Lara Gut-Behrami) and a total of 16 podium places. And Austria? Hütter enjoyed victories in St. Moritz (super-G) and Beaver Creek (downhill) before the turn of the year, plus two second places by Steffi Venier and Kathi Liensberger and three third places by Liensberger, Ariane Rädler and Julia Scheib.
Swiss Ski's "Fab Four" makes the ÖSV team look good
The ÖSV is also only in third place in the men's team rankings after 23 of 38 planned races with 2189 points. With 4050 points, Switzerland is clearly in the lead here too. Norway is 29 points ahead of Austria. Proof of the incredible Swiss dominance: Marco Odermatt (1006), Loic Meillard (542) Franjo von Allmen (470) and Alexis Monney (320) have a total of 2338 points, which is 149 more than all 24 ÖSV men combined who have scored so far this World Cup winter.
Switzerland and Norway each with five different winners
The Swiss finished on the podium in 18 out of 23 races: Eleven victories (6x Odermatt, 1x Justin Murisier, 1x Thomas Tumler, 1x Monney, 1x von Allmen) and a total of 25 top 3 finishes are absolute top marks. But the Norwegians are also remarkable: five different athletes - Alexander Steen Olsen, Henrik Kristoffersen, Timon Haugan, Frederik Moeller and Atle Lie McGrath - won the five races this season, with the Vikings celebrating a total of 15 podium places. The red-white-red result is more than just sobering: 0 wins, four second places (2x Vincent Kriechmayr, 1x Patrick Feurstein, 1x Raphael Haaser) and two third places (1x Lukas Feurstein and 1x Stefan Brennsteiner).
