These 4 Swiss are better than 24 Austrians

Swiss and Italians ahead

After 20 of 35 planned decisions, Conny Hütter and Co. are ranked with 2166 points behind the leading Swiss (2768) and the strong Italians (2411), who, thanks to Federica Brignone (5) and Sofia Goggia (2), have already celebrated seven victories this season and a total of 13 podium places. The Swiss have three victories (2x Camille Rast, 1x Lara Gut-Behrami) and a total of 16 podium places. And Austria? Hütter enjoyed victories in St. Moritz (super-G) and Beaver Creek (downhill) before the turn of the year, plus two second places by Steffi Venier and Kathi Liensberger and three third places by Liensberger, Ariane Rädler and Julia Scheib.