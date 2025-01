Driver trapped in car after serious accident

Woman trapped in the car

"The driver was trapped. Together with the Trebesing fire brigade, we used rescue shears to create an opening in the interior of the vehicle in order to free the injured person," explained the emergency services from Gmünd. "A female comrade was in the vehicle and took over the care and initial treatment of the injured woman," they continue. The driver from the Spittal district was handed over to the RK1 rescue helicopter team with serious injuries and flown to hospital.