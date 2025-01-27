Jungle camp
Lilly Becker: Boris hasn’t paid for seven years
After just three days in the jungle camp, nerves are on edge. Because there is nothing to eat - or rather nothing in addition to the daily ration of rice and beans. The reason: Sam Dylan has dropped out of all the jungle trials so far. Lilly Becker doesn't like this at all, even though she has already been through a lot in her life. With her ex, for example.
He threw the ex-model and their son Amadeus out on the street from one day to the next. She revealed this to fellow camper Maurice Dziwack on her very first day in the jungle. "Boris threw our son and me out overnight. [...] Amadeus was eight at the time and witnessed everything."
In the preview for Monday's show, further revelations about the former German tennis superstar, who was in prison in the UK, are announced.
"He doesn't pay anything"
Back in conversation with Maurice, who is very interested in her ex because he can't imagine a family man simply kicking his family out and not providing for them, Lilly makes it clear that what everyone believes is not true. Namely that she lives off Boris Becker's money. "He hasn't paid me anything for seven years. He doesn't pay anything. Just the school for my child." If she wins the jungle camp now, that shouldn't be a problem for a while. In addition to the fee for taking part, the winner will receive 100,000 euros. If Lilly can hold out until then.
Viewers are constantly sending Sam into the trials, in which stars have to be collected so that the campers get enough extra food.
But Sam has so far dropped out of every disgusting test and let himself be pulled out with the famous words, "I'm a star - get me out of here" - even though Lilly has repeatedly told him not to say that! Her frustration with the small kitchen is clear to see. Behind his back, she blasphemes against him and thinks he's just faking his panic. After all, and this is probably Lilly's ulterior motive, Sam has already had much more screen time than everyone else. And that could help him later on ...
