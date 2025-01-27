Vorteilswelt
FPÖ, ÖVP out of the race

Doskozil announces who to negotiate with

Nachrichten
27.01.2025 11:51

The party executive of the SPÖ Burgenland met on Monday to decide with whom concrete negotiations on the new provincial government will be opened. At midday, Hans Peter Doskozil finally announced that he would hold talks with the Greens.

0 Kommentare

Red-green is a variant that has not yet existed in Burgenland. The decision was taken unanimously by the provincial party executive.

Doskozil assumes that there will also be stumbling blocks with the Greens, who will receive a seat in the state parliament. Nevertheless, he expects stable conditions for Burgenland. This requires "a certain discipline". The SPÖ certainly has this, according to the red state governor.

Roadmap on Monday, talks from Tuesday
Doskozil estimates that the negotiations will be successfully concluded in two to three weeks; a roadmap is to be drawn up with the Greens on Monday afternoon. More in-depth talks are then to take place from Tuesday, and information on the interim status will be provided on Monday in a week's time.

The leading candidate of the Burgenland Greens, Anja Haider-Wallner, will make a statement on Monday afternoon.

Burgenland's SPÖ leader Hans Peter Doskozil will enter into coalition negotiations with the Greens.
Burgenland's SPÖ leader Hans Peter Doskozil will enter into coalition negotiations with the Greens.
(Bild: APA Österreich Bild/APA)

Last week, Doskozil met the leaders and top candidates of the FPÖ, ÖVP and the Greens for one-on-one talks and then discussed the priorities for the new legislative period within the party.

Basket for FPÖ and ÖVP
Doskozil rejected the FPÖ and ÖVP, citing a lack of stability and "untruths" spread during the election campaign as reasons.

The SPÖ had to look for a coalition partner after losing its absolute majority in the state elections on 19 January. Over the past few days, rumors had been circulating that the SPÖ could once again govern with the People's Party, as it did until 2015. However, this has now come to nothing.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

