Guarantees demanded
Gaza Strip: Hamas does not insist on control
Hamas apparently does not insist on retaining control over the Gaza Strip and would not accept any power other than its own in the coastal strip, which has been extensively destroyed by Israeli attacks.
Hamas official Moussa Abu Marzouk told the German Press Agency on Monday, confirming corresponding media reports. It is unclear what is desired or acceptable for Israel in this matter.
Hamas in search of guarantees
However, Hamas is trying to obtain guarantees from the mediating states Qatar, Egypt and the USA that the rights of its representatives and government employees will be protected, according to Islamist circles. No details were given.
During the release of hostages kidnapped from Israel by Hamas as part of a ceasefire agreement, the Islamists had still demonstratively flaunted their power at the weekend: Dozens of masked and armed fighters in uniform had positioned themselves in a square in the middle of the city of Gaza. Following the agreement with Israel, Hamas spoke of a "victorious resistance".
Israel vehemently against Hamas rule
Israel vehemently rejects further Hamas rule over the coastal strip after the end of the Gaza war and has stated that its goal is to wipe out the Palestinian terrorist organization. The Israeli government has not yet presented its own plan for the future of the Gaza Strip.
According to Hamas, last month it also agreed to an Egyptian proposal to set up a Palestinian committee for the administration of the Gaza Strip. It is uncertain whether Israel will agree to this plan.
Trump wants to "thoroughly cleanse" the Gaza Strip
Just last weekend, US President Donald Trump spoke out in favor of simply clearing the destroyed Gaza Strip and resettling the Palestinians living there in Arab countries. He wanted Egypt and Jordan to take in people, Trump said on Sunday. They are talking about one and a half million people, "and we will simply clean the area thoroughly", Trump said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
