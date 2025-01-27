Lower Austrian man in custody after attack in Mecca

Visited mother in Turkey before bloodbath

While the older man traveled on to Saudi Arabia via Istanbul in early March 2024, where he first visited his mother, and apparently carried out his plans there, the younger man was supposed to carry out an attack in Dubai at the same time. However, the man from Ternitz shied away from this and returned to Austria without having achieved anything, where he did not come to the attention of the constitutional protectors until the beginning of August. Only then did the Austrian authorities receive a warning from the FBI that the man from Ternitz was planning an attack on the Swift concert. After a short, intensive investigation, the 19-year-old was arrested and the three Taylor Swift concerts planned in Vienna were canceled.