Animals in search of a home

Tom (four years old) is unfortunately not doing well at the shelter. The poor mixed-breed dog is very stressed and keeps getting sick as a result. He is very friendly with people after a short period of getting to know them, but needs time to overcome his shyness. He gets along with dogs on a friendly basis. Tom is eagerly waiting for a home with a garden in the countryside, preferably with an existing dog he likes. Who can help Tom to regain his playfulness? If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.