McCartney and Elton John against carte blanche for AI

McCartney also warned that the planned copyright reform in favor of AI would reduce the incentive for artists to create new works of art and thus lead to a "loss of creativity". "The truth is that the money is going somewhere..." the 82-year-old told the BBC. "Somebody's getting paid, so why shouldn't it be the guy who sat down and wrote 'Yesterday'," McCartney added, referring to one of the Beatles' biggest hits penned by him as an example of the importance of songwriting.