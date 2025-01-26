Were newly engaged
Couple died on vacation from homemade liqueur
They had just decided to spend their lives together - when it came to a sudden and dramatic end. Greta Marie Otteson and Arno Els Quinton had enjoyed a liqueur advertised as "homemade" while on vacation in Vietnam - a few hours later the couple was dead.
The 33-year-old British woman and her 36-year-old fiancé had spent Christmas in the Asian country - after a Christmas Eve dinner in a restaurant, they returned to their vacation villa. At the reception, they were handed the fateful drink: two bottles of limoncello were delivered by a pub that advertised the lemon liqueur as "homemade".
British woman complained of "worst hangover ever"
The next day, Otteson informed her parents via WhatsApp that she was suffering from the "worst hangover ever". She had also noticed vision problems. But instead of being taken to hospital, the couple decided to simply sleep it off.
A fatal mistake: on Boxing Day, the couple were found dead in their accommodation. The police finally examined the empty limoncello bottles and found residues of methanol. This industrial chemical is used as a solvent in dyes, paints, resins and antifreeze. Consumption can lead to blindness or even death.
Although investigations are underway, no arrests have been made so far - and the restaurant is still open. The families are now demanding justice for the deaths of the young holidaymakers. "Our aim is to bring the people who supplied the alcohol and killed Greta and Arno to justice," explained a relative.
