Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Were newly engaged

Couple died on vacation from homemade liqueur

Nachrichten
26.01.2025 22:41

They had just decided to spend their lives together - when it came to a sudden and dramatic end. Greta Marie Otteson and Arno Els Quinton had enjoyed a liqueur advertised as "homemade" while on vacation in Vietnam - a few hours later the couple was dead.

0 Kommentare

The 33-year-old British woman and her 36-year-old fiancé had spent Christmas in the Asian country - after a Christmas Eve dinner in a restaurant, they returned to their vacation villa. At the reception, they were handed the fateful drink: two bottles of limoncello were delivered by a pub that advertised the lemon liqueur as "homemade". 

The couple posted touching pictures on social media shortly before his death. (Bild: instagram.com/itsgretamariee/)
The couple posted touching pictures on social media shortly before his death.
(Bild: instagram.com/itsgretamariee/)

British woman complained of "worst hangover ever" 
The next day, Otteson informed her parents via WhatsApp that she was suffering from the "worst hangover ever". She had also noticed vision problems. But instead of being taken to hospital, the couple decided to simply sleep it off. 

A fatal mistake: on Boxing Day, the couple were found dead in their accommodation. The police finally examined the empty limoncello bottles and found residues of methanol. This industrial chemical is used as a solvent in dyes, paints, resins and antifreeze. Consumption can lead to blindness or even death. 

Although investigations are underway, no arrests have been made so far - and the restaurant is still open. The families are now demanding justice for the deaths of the young holidaymakers. "Our aim is to bring the people who supplied the alcohol and killed Greta and Arno to justice," explained a relative. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Miriam Krammer
Miriam Krammer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf