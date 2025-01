Ice Bulls choked on second helpings

However, the Capitals got up, came out of the dressing room stronger and even equalized. After Schreier took the lead again, Kickert was beaten for the second time while short-handed (Stapelfeldt two plus two minutes) - 3:3. "We robbed ourselves of our reward with the penalties in the second period and gave the game away," said Bulls coach Oliver David, who still saw Salzburg's chances in the final third. Krening had the one at 4:4 86 seconds before the siren.