Crash orgy in the World Cup: Kilde has a proposed solution

Another operation coming soon

Almost a year ago, Kilde injured his left shoulder and other parts of his body in a fall in the Wengen downhill. Last summer, a serious infection attacked the bone. "Last week there was positive news that the infection is slowly clearing from the bone. It is now well enough to operate again. We just have to find a date because it's a complicated operation," he reported in Kitzbühel. It should be ready in a few weeks. The operation is to take place at the Hochrum Private Clinic near Innsbruck. "Unfortunately, I already know every room there," said Kilde and laughed.