Merciless! Innsbruck came to Klagenfurt with their very last squad. Two key players have already been sold and many are injured. Samuel Leitner, the 18-year-old number four in the club, was in goal. Despite this, the Red Jackets did not march through the first period as expected, leading 3:2 and failing to score twice. In the middle period, they pulled away from 3:2 to 7:2 within four minutes - and (probably also because the Sharks played with a lot of toughness!) still had a long way to go.