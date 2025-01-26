VSV also wins clearly
A day of celebration for Carinthia's ice hockey clubs in the domestic ICE League. The KAC knocked bottom team Innsbruck out of the Heidi Horten Arena with a clear 11:3. And Villach also left nothing to be desired in their 4:1 win in Vorarlberg.
Merciless! Innsbruck came to Klagenfurt with their very last squad. Two key players have already been sold and many are injured. Samuel Leitner, the 18-year-old number four in the club, was in goal. Despite this, the Red Jackets did not march through the first period as expected, leading 3:2 and failing to score twice. In the middle period, they pulled away from 3:2 to 7:2 within four minutes - and (probably also because the Sharks played with a lot of toughness!) still had a long way to go.
In the end, the scoreboard showed 11:3 - Raphael Herburger, who scored three goals and also recorded three assists, had a lot of fun - six scoring points! The 11:3 was the highest win since the 12:0 against Asiago almost exactly a year ago.
Villach win 4:1 in the Ländle
VSV, meanwhile, had no problems with Vorarlberg, winning 4:1 in Ländle. The Eagles once again impressed on the powerplay, capitalizing on two of three chances to score. First it was Kevin Hancock, who scored with an onetimer after MacPherson's feed to make it 2:0. Hughes only had to push the disk into the open goal at the short corner to make it 4-0. The only blemish on this Sunday: six minutes before the end they conceded 1:4 - Vorarlberg's Woger thus prevented the Adler's second shutout of the season.
