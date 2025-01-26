Vienna attack: 125,000 euros for one human life

The 24-year-old's horrific death was caused by "culpable negligence on the part of state security and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution" - which is why her mother sought compensation from the Republic on the grounds of official liability. Around 125,000 euros are at stake. This is because the later assassin was not only a convicted Islamist - the authorities had neglected to submit a report to the public prosecutor's office despite further radicalization. The authorities had even known about the Islamist's attempt to buy ammunition ...