Foehn start to the week, then a cold front brings snow

Snowfall possible in the valleys

Dense clouds will continue to dominate the weather on Tuesday. Especially in the western and southern mountains, it will rain or snow heavily from time to time. In the course of the day, the precipitation will spread to other parts of the country, while it will become drier again in the west in the afternoon. The snow line will be between 800 and 1000 meters, but significantly higher in the southeast. In Upper Carinthia, it could temporarily snow down to the valleys. The wind will blow briskly from southerly directions in the east. Early temperatures minus 1 to plus 10 degrees. Daytime highs 6 to 15 degrees, with the highest temperatures in Burgenland.