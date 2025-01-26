Up to 15 degrees!
Foehn start to the week, then a cold front brings snow
The weather remains exciting in Austria: at the start of the week, strong, foehn-like southerly winds sweep across the country before a cold front in combination with a low pressure system in Italy brings rain and snow on the mountains on Tuesday. The situation will calm down again from Wednesday - and it will be sunnier again!
The wind will pick up strongly as early as Monday night. According to Marcus Rubel, an expert at the Severe Weather Center, stormy gusts are possible, especially in foehn regions. Warnings are already in place on Sunday evening.
Mild temperatures thanks to a stormy southerly foehn
After a cloudy and foggy start to Sunday, Monday will again bring high fog in the Danube region and the north-east. Dense clouds will dominate south of the main Alpine ridge. In the northern Alps and south-east, however, the sun will shine at times - mainly thanks to a strong to stormy southerly foehn.
While it will remain mostly dry away from the main Alpine ridge and the Carnic Alps during the day, rain will spread from the west in the afternoon and evening. According to GeoSphere Austria meteorologists, early morning temperatures will be between minus 5 and plus 5 degrees. Daytime highs between 2 and 6 degrees in fog, otherwise mild at 8 to 14 degrees, even higher in foehn areas.
Snowfall possible in the valleys
Dense clouds will continue to dominate the weather on Tuesday. Especially in the western and southern mountains, it will rain or snow heavily from time to time. In the course of the day, the precipitation will spread to other parts of the country, while it will become drier again in the west in the afternoon. The snow line will be between 800 and 1000 meters, but significantly higher in the southeast. In Upper Carinthia, it could temporarily snow down to the valleys. The wind will blow briskly from southerly directions in the east. Early temperatures minus 1 to plus 10 degrees. Daytime highs 6 to 15 degrees, with the highest temperatures in Burgenland.
According to the UWZ, Wednesday will start with lots of clouds and isolated showers on the northern side of the Alps. However, the weather will calm down as the day progresses: it will become dry and the sun will come out more and more - especially in the western mountains. The wind will remain moderate to brisk, especially in the Danube region from the west. Here too, daily highs of up to 12 degrees are to be expected. There will be widespread sunshine on Thursday.
