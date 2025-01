Linz glittered like Las Vegas on Saturday night

On Friday night, he performed at the Weißwurst party at the Stanglwirt in Kitzbühel, before which Gregor Glanz sang at Fiona Swarovski's birthday party and at a gala of the World Economic Forum in Davos. And on Saturday, the entertainer created a great atmosphere at the KV Ball in Linz as a star guest - naturally with the greatest hits of the "King of Rock 'n' Roll", Elvis Presley. "Well, I have around 200 gigs a year. I'm actually broke, I just have to sing a lot so that I can buy my wife a new handbag. Every now and then I get 20 euros for a Bosna," Glanz winked at his sweetheart, who is also his manager.