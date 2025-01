German lived 120 days in an underwater capsule

He lived in a 30 square meter underwater capsule. His temporary home is 15 minutes by boat off the coast of northern Panama and is equipped with most of the comforts of modern life: In addition to a bed and toilet, there is a TV, computer and internet as well as an exercise bike - but no shower. The capsule is connected to another chamber above water by a spiral staircase in a tube. There is a descent route into the underwater capsule for food supplies and visitors. Electricity is provided by solar panels.