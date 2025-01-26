Teenager injured
Passing police on a scrap moped and having an accident
A joyride on a scrap moped was the undoing of two teenagers in the Tyrolean lowlands: the youngsters drove past a police patrol on the vehicle without license plates. A short time later, the two crashed. They were eventually found by the officers who had followed them.
The incident occurred late on Friday evening in Stans in the district of Schwaz. "At around 10 p.m., a police patrol on the Unterinntal Landesstraße came across a moped with two people on it and no license plates," the investigators describe. The driver of the patrol car immediately turned around to check the duo. However, the young people were suddenly out of sight.
Crashed duo discovered by patrol
Shortly afterwards, the moped was discovered by the patrol in the Oberdorf district - and the two teenagers. Two locals aged 15 and 13. "The teenagers had apparently crashed, injuring both of them," the investigators continued.
The moped had numerous defects. Corresponding reports to the Innsbruck public prosecutor's office and the Schwaz district authority followed.
Die Ermittler
Rescue to clinic and hospital
After first aid, the 13-year-old passenger was taken to the Innsbruck clinic by ambulance. The suspected driver was taken to hospital in Schwaz. "The moped had numerous defects. "Corresponding reports to the Innsbruck public prosecutor's office and the Schwaz district authority will follow," it concluded.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.