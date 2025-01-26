World Cup ticket now fixed
Daniel Hemetsberger: “That’s not what we’re here for!”
"If you give everything and then finish 25th, that's not what we're here for!" Daniel Hemetsberger breathed life into the battered downhill squad with fourth place on the Streif. The reward is a ticket to the World Championships - also thanks to tips from Vincent Kriechmayr.
"I've been saying for four weeks that we're skiing well and that the results are coming - now is the time." Yes, Daniel Hemetsberger has never been seen so relaxed after the downswing this year. The man from Attersee led the beleaguered Austrian downhill team, which showed yesterday, and raced to fourth place on the Streif - 21 hundredths short of his fifth World Cup podium, the first since Val Gardena/Gröden 2023. "It's a bit of a shame, everyone would love to have a chamois like this at home. I would have loved to have won the podium for the whole of Ski Austria," said "Hemi", who finished third and sent the 50,000 fans in the Hahnenkamm cauldron into ecstasy - before Streif king James Crawford knocked him off the podium. "It's a shame, but the important thing is that I know the speed is there again."
Which he did from top to bottom yesterday. Motto: "Full attack - merciless, but not pointless!" Thanks to tips from the injured Vincent Kriechmayr. Right at the finish, he thanked his Upper Austrian compatriot: "I skied exactly as he told me - it worked."
"Hemi" also secured his ticket for the home World Championships in Saalbach - and claimed it straight away. "I went to Christian Scherer after the race and told him if I could please take part in the World Championships," laughed the 33-year-old. "I didn't have much on the credit side so far." Which sometimes caused frustration: "I've often lost my nerve. But the coaches have always encouraged me that I'm skiing well - thanks to them!"
Striedinger under pressure
Stefan Babinsky also repaid the trust yesterday: 8th place, best result of the season. "I'm proud of myself, I was willing to take risks," said the Styrian. Otmar Striedinger, on the other hand, was left smiling. This was less due to 13th place (also his best result of the season) than to the rib contusion he had sustained the day before in the super-G. "Under the circumstances, the result is okay," said the Carinthian. He will be under pressure next week at the World Championship dress rehearsal in Garmisch to deliver for a Saalbach ticket.
