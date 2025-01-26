Daniel Hemetsberger: “That’s not what we’re here for!”

"I've been saying for four weeks that we're skiing well and that the results are coming - now is the time." Yes, Daniel Hemetsberger has never been seen so relaxed after the downswing this year. The man from Attersee led the beleaguered Austrian downhill team, which showed yesterday, and raced to fourth place on the Streif - 21 hundredths short of his fifth World Cup podium, the first since Val Gardena/Gröden 2023. "It's a bit of a shame, everyone would love to have a chamois like this at home. I would have loved to have won the podium for the whole of Ski Austria," said "Hemi", who finished third and sent the 50,000 fans in the Hahnenkamm cauldron into ecstasy - before Streif king James Crawford knocked him off the podium. "It's a shame, but the important thing is that I know the speed is there again."