“Moonstruck”: guests arrive at the opera roulette

It never ceases to amaze what the Graz Opera Redoute team around Bernd Pürcher, Maria Ohrenstein and set designer Mignon Ritter are capable of: a moon floats above the orchestra alongside magnificent chandeliers. The magic of this production could already be guessed at the dress rehearsal in the afternoon, and at 9 pm it will be even more glamorous at the official opening. The debutante couples will enter to "Music of the Night" from "Phantom of the Opera" by Andrew Lloyd Webber.