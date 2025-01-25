The guests arrive
“Moonstruck”: guests arrive at the opera roulette
The Styrian ball night of the year begins: 2500 guests, including numerous celebrities, are expected at the glamorous opera rouge in Graz. But the 50 debutante couples will also take center stage. They will open the ball at 9 pm.
It never ceases to amaze what the Graz Opera Redoute team around Bernd Pürcher, Maria Ohrenstein and set designer Mignon Ritter are capable of: a moon floats above the orchestra alongside magnificent chandeliers. The magic of this production could already be guessed at the dress rehearsal in the afternoon, and at 9 pm it will be even more glamorous at the official opening. The debutante couples will enter to "Music of the Night" from "Phantom of the Opera" by Andrew Lloyd Webber.
The doors of the Graz Opera have been open since 6.30 pm. There is room for 2500 guests and tickets have long been sold out. Who is expected? The highest-ranking political representative is (still) Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler from the Green Party, accompanied by party colleague and Graz Deputy Mayor Judith Schwentner. Deputy Governor Manuela Khom (ÖVP) is attending the ball for the second time. A regular guest is Neo-Kulturlandesrat Karlheinz Kornhäusl, who even opened the event himself as a young man.
Simone Lugner dances with Heribert Kasper
FPÖ provincial councillor Hannes Amesbauer appears in an official role for the first time, accompanied by his fiancée Petra Ackerl. Richard Lugner's widow Simone probably attracts the most attention - she is accompanied by "Mr. Ferrari" Heribert Kasper, a good friend of the deceased and equally passionate ball tiger. A regular guest with his own box of honor is John Harris boss Ernst Minar. He is expected to attend together with the "Dancing Stars" couple Corinna Kamper and Danilo Campisi. Drag artist Pandora Nox and Lifeball organizer Gerry Keszler will also be travelling from Vienna.
Business leaders traditionally gather in the most beautiful ballroom in Styria: the guest list includes Sanlas founder Günter Nebel, "Saubermacher" Hans Roth, Edith and Johannes Hornig, Gerhard Fabisch from Steiermärkische Sparkasse, Raiffeisen-Landesbank boss Martin Schaller, Energie Steiermark boss Martin Graf, Sturm president Christian Jauk and many more.
"The moon attracts us in a magical way"
The motto of this year's opera revue is "Moonstruck". "The moon attracts us in a magical way and invites us to celebrate," says Pürcher. "Many guests pick up on the theme with their outfits, and of course we do too - our floral decorations are glowing for the first time this year, for example."
Ingrid Dietrich, her son Jörg Dietrich, Cornelia Leban-Ibrakovic and Helmut Nebel are responsible for the choreography this year. Vassilis Christopoulos will once again be conducting the Graz Philharmonic Orchestra, while the debutantes' heads will be adorned with glittering crowns designed by Eva Poleschinski: "I was inspired by the moonlight and its reflections on the surface of the water," she explains. The evening will be hosted by actress Aglaia Szyszkowitz, a true Graz native.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.