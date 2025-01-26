Expert analyzes
Salzburg’s politics becomes a duel of the sexes
The surprise coup in the ÖVP leadership race has brought momentum to Salzburg's politics. Peter Eder would be the ideal SPÖ challenger for the female duo. But the labor chamberlain is hesitating.
Next week, the state government will hold a closed meeting to finalize its reorganization following the arrival of European Minister Karoline Edtstadler. As reported by the "Krone", the future Edtstadler deputy Marlene Svazek (FPÖ) will probably be given the labor market agenda in return.
Edtstadler will not be present at the meeting. However, the new competition between the number one and number two in the state government will have an impact on Salzburg.
"There was a certain amount of respect from Ms. Svazek towards Governor Wilfried Haslauer. There is an age difference, he was the established politician. Edtstadler brings a new situation", explains political scientist Reinhard Heinisch in an interview with the "Krone".
About the person
- Professor Reinhard Heinisch researches and teaches political science at the University of Salzburg.
- He has been in Salzburg since 2009, having previously worked at the University of Pittsburgh (USA) for 15 years.
- From 2014 he taught regularly at Renmin University in Beijing. His focus is on democracy, comparative populism research and political behavior.
"Because a female candidate is probably a tad more difficult to communicate to conservative voters than a male candidate. And now this segment is dividing," says Heinisch. The conflict surrounding Edtstadler's presentation - including the Svazek attack and harmonious photo the day after - should also be seen against this backdrop.
"The two have a lot in common, but they are competitors and deal with it relatively professionally," explains the professor at the University of Salzburg. He sees a strategic background to Svazek's sharp words towards Edtstadler.
Svazek acted with a "borderline" tone
"She wanted to show that she was surprised that the ÖVP had not communicated this. That caused trouble. Now the Salzburg FPÖ wants to show that not everything is acceptable. That corresponds to the position in the federal government. The FPÖ is in a position of strength. And they have the opportunity to draw the relevant powers from Stefan Schnöll," Heinisch believes. However, the tone was harsh and "borderline" for government partners.
The close proximity of Edtstadler and Svazek in terms of content would open up opportunities for other parties with regard to the 2028 state elections. Heinisch: "I see Svazek more at the liberal end of the FPÖ and Edtstadler more at the conservative end of the ÖVP. I don't see that much distance here."
Eder takeover? "The chance won't get any better"
Both the SPÖ with Peter Eder and the Neos with Sepp Schellhorn have candidates whose profile would be an answer. "There could be room for candidates who radiate far into the middle-class camp, have a doer image and offer a contrasting program," says the political scientist. Eder and Schellhorn pretty much fulfill this profile.
However, the SPÖ in particular needs to make a decision quickly. "We are now in a time of transition. If not now - I don't think the chance will get any better. Once a provincial governor is established, it will be difficult again," says Heinisch. The Reds should also know this from their own experience. "It also took a major crisis, the financial scandal, for Gabi Burgstaller to have to give up the office again," Heinisch recalls.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
