Salzburg’s politics becomes a duel of the sexes

However, the SPÖ in particular needs to make a decision quickly. "We are now in a time of transition. If not now - I don't think the chance will get any better. Once a provincial governor is established, it will be difficult again," says Heinisch. The Reds should also know this from their own experience. "It also took a major crisis, the financial scandal, for Gabi Burgstaller to have to give up the office again," Heinisch recalls.