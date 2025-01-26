Hiking for science in the open-air museum

How does hiking on the city mountains or in the open-air museum affect the health of people with risk factors such as high blood pressure and obesity? This is what the scientists at the PMU led by Professor Arnold Hartl want to find out with this study. The first part of the study has already been carried out and the second round will start in March. The almost 140 participants with metabolic syndrome will be divided into two groups and scientifically monitored while hiking. "People who are overweight and have a sedentary lifestyle in particular can benefit from outdoor exercise," says Hartl.