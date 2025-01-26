35 confiscations
“Record speeding driver” in Tyrol was 107 km/h too fast
Where speeders come from, what gender they are and how old they are: The latest police traffic statistics from the past year provide many interesting details - including vehicle confiscations and e-scooters.
Last year, 32 drivers lost their lives on Tyrol's roads, as reported by the "Krone" newspaper. The police's traffic statistics provide even more interesting details that we don't want to withhold from our readers.
35 speeding vehicles confiscated
For example, the total of 35 impounded vehicles. What is particularly striking is that there is only one woman among the speeders who had to hand in their car or motorcycle. All the other speeders were male. 21 of the speeders came from Germany, the rest from countries such as Germany, Italy, Iran, Morocco or Turkey.
The maximum speed measured was 204 km/h.
Die Polizei
One speeding driver even came from Russia. "The maximum speed measured was 204 km/h, with a speed limit of 110 km/h on the highway," according to the statistics. However, the highest speeding limit was 107 km/h. On a country road, where the speed limit was 70 km/h, a driver was clocked at 177 km/h.
Eight vehicles were confiscated on the highway, the remaining 27 on other roads. 14 seizures took place at night, 21 during the day. The youngest speeding driver was 17 years old, the oldest 68.
E-scooters: only 17 percent wear a helmet
Another interesting detail is the total of 4,781 serious injuries and 32 fatalities. 127 of those injured were riding an e-scooter and one e-scooter rider died in an accident.
According to the statistics, 75 percent of e-scooter accidents were due to sole fault. "The average speed was 18 km/h." Two percent of e-scooter riders do not give a hand signal and do not indicate. Alarmingly, only 17 percent wear a helmet.
