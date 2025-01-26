“I first had to learn to breathe again”

It has become quiet around him. He was well known to local cabaret audiences for his portrayal of rough-hewn, often prickly characters who nevertheless have their hearts in the right place. In countless episodes of Stefan Vögel's unique and, in terms of audience numbers, unrivaled success "Grüß Gott in Voradelberg", Jörg Adlassnigg, who was a teacher by profession, was on the stage every evening. But he was also a congenial partner in Maria Neuschmid's plays, parrying the punchlines, which were literally written for him, with Alemannic sobriety. He was last seen in the cabaret "Alt", a humorous, often bitter satire on the subject of elderly care. That was in 2018, when he fell seriously ill.