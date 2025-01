Collision when pulling out of a parking space: driver injured

There was a crash in the city center at around 2 a.m. on Saturday night. A driver from Flachgau (22) was about to drive out of a parking lot onto Schwarzstraße in the direction of Staatsbrücke when he overlooked the car of a woman from Salzburg (38). This resulted in a collision which subsequently damaged several parked cars. After the collision, the vehicle parts were scattered across Schwarzstraße. The professional fire department was also deployed to clear up the scene.