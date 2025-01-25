After leaving Red Bull
Automatically saved draft
Is Sergio Perez about to make a surprising move? As his father Antonio Perez Garibay reveals, the Mexican, who had to leave the Red Bull Formula 1 team at the end of the season, could soon be competing in Formula E.
"This is a complete exit. There is no plan B for Checo. There is also no plan C. At the moment, the Formula 1 chapter is closed for us," said Antonio Perez Garibay after his son's Red Bull retirement in December. He told Fox Sports Mexico: "Checo is currently facing nothing. We have to accept that. Let's let him enjoy the holidays with his family."
The racing driver has apparently done just that - and is now apparently facing a surprising switch. "I could never have imagined Formula E for Checo in the past, but watch out - he could definitely race there," says Antonio.
"Will be number 1"
He has already watched the Formula E race in Mexico City. "Formula E has been racing in our country for eleven years now, it's still young. But it's already number two in the world in terms of interest," the Perez dad told Estadio Deportes. "Within five years, she'll be number one. That's why I took a closer look at her, I wanted to see what was coming next."
Lawson replaces Perez
It is therefore quite possible that Sergio Perez will remain involved in motorsport. Red Bull parted ways with Perez after his disappointing performance, even though his contract had been extended until 2026 just a few months earlier. In 2025, Liam Lawson will become the new team-mate of the now four-time world champion Max Verstappen. The Formula 1 winter tests will take place in Bahrain from February 26 to 28.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.