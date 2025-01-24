Salzburg clearly wins battle against the KAC

The Capitals announced before the game that head coach Gerry Fleming and his coaching staff will continue in their roles next season. The Viennese team initially took the lead through Peter Krieger (14th). Chase Pearson (20) equalized on the power play before the visitors' defender Jack Dougherty unintentionally set up counterpart Nikita Scherbak to make it 2:1 (23) for VSV. The Caps were also negligent when Guus van Nes made it 3:1 for Villach while short-handed. The visitors' second goal by Christof Kromp remained just a flash in the pan, Maximilian Rebernig and Scherbak again gave VSV a reassuring 5:2 lead after 40 minutes. Evan Jasper brought the Viennese side back into the game from a tight angle in the final period, but Rebernig restored the lead almost immediately.