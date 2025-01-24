"Everything will be revealed"
Trump releases last files on Kennedy assassination
US President Donald Trump has ordered the release of thousands of previously secret government documents relating to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy. "Everything will be revealed", he announced. Publication plans are now also to be presented for the cases of Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.
Trump instructed the Secret Service Coordinator and Attorney General to submit a plan to him within 15 days for the complete release of the documents relating to the death of President Kennedy.
In the case of Senator Kennedy and King, 45 days have been set aside for this.
According to the US National Archives, the majority of the approximately five million documents, photos, videos, audio recordings and artifacts relating to the assassination of John F. Kennedy have been accessible since the late 1990s.
Files under lock and key due to security concerns
Trump had already promised during his first term of office that the last files would also be made public. In 2017, some of the documents that had been kept secret until then were made public. However, Trump himself decided at the time - mainly at the instigation of the US foreign intelligence service CIA and the Federal Bureau of Investigation FBI - to keep some files under lock and key after these authorities expressed security concerns.
His successor Joe Biden then had thousands more documents on the Kennedy assassination published - but not all of them. According to US media reports, 99% of the documents are now publicly accessible with the latest release of 2023.
Allegedly hundreds of deportations already
Trump is also demonstrating a thirst for action in other areas. Just a few days after taking office, his government arrested and deported hundreds of migrants. "538 criminal illegal migrants" have been arrested and "hundreds" of others have been deported by army aircraft, his spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on Friday.
Trump had anti-abortion activists pardoned
He also pardoned 23 anti-abortion activists who are in prison for related offenses. In the USA, it is expressly forbidden to deny women access to clinics or to threaten them, as in the case of the blockade of an abortion clinic in the capital Washington, after which some of those now pardoned were arrested.
"They should never have been prosecuted. It is a great honor for me to sign this," he said, explaining his decision. Trump also wants to re-establish contact with North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un, as he explained on Thursday evening.
Trump considers abolishing disaster control authority
Following a visit to the state of North Carolina, which was badly hit by storm "Helene" in the fall, he also announced a fundamental reform of disaster control. He wanted to restructure the US disaster control authority Fema - or even abolish it completely. He stated that it was not fulfilling its task. He then wanted to visit the state of California, which had been ravaged by forest fires.
