Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Everything will be revealed"

Trump releases last files on Kennedy assassination

Nachrichten
24.01.2025 22:00

US President Donald Trump has ordered the release of thousands of previously secret government documents relating to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy. "Everything will be revealed", he announced. Publication plans are now also to be presented for the cases of Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

0 Kommentare

Trump instructed the Secret Service Coordinator and Attorney General to submit a plan to him within 15 days for the complete release of the documents relating to the death of President Kennedy.

Trump holds up the signed executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, setting in motion the further release of the Kennedy files. (Bild: APA/ Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Trump holds up the signed executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, setting in motion the further release of the Kennedy files.
(Bild: APA/ Associated Press. All rights reserved)

In the case of Senator Kennedy and King, 45 days have been set aside for this. 

According to the US National Archives, the majority of the approximately five million documents, photos, videos, audio recordings and artifacts relating to the assassination of John F. Kennedy have been accessible since the late 1990s.

Martin Luther King Jr. in March 1966 (Bild: APA/AFP)
Martin Luther King Jr. in March 1966
(Bild: APA/AFP)

Files under lock and key due to security concerns
Trump had already promised during his first term of office that the last files would also be made public. In 2017, some of the documents that had been kept secret until then were made public. However, Trump himself decided at the time - mainly at the instigation of the US foreign intelligence service CIA and the Federal Bureau of Investigation FBI - to keep some files under lock and key after these authorities expressed security concerns.

His successor Joe Biden then had thousands more documents on the Kennedy assassination published - but not all of them. According to US media reports, 99% of the documents are now publicly accessible with the latest release of 2023.

People from Guatemala who were in the USA illegally after a deportation plane landed in their home country (Bild: APA/AFP)
People from Guatemala who were in the USA illegally after a deportation plane landed in their home country
(Bild: APA/AFP)

Allegedly hundreds of deportations already
Trump is also demonstrating a thirst for action in other areas. Just a few days after taking office, his government arrested and deported hundreds of migrants. "538 criminal illegal migrants" have been arrested and "hundreds" of others have been deported by army aircraft, his spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on Friday.

Trump had anti-abortion activists pardoned
He also pardoned 23 anti-abortion activists who are in prison for related offenses. In the USA, it is expressly forbidden to deny women access to clinics or to threaten them, as in the case of the blockade of an abortion clinic in the capital Washington, after which some of those now pardoned were arrested.

"They should never have been prosecuted. It is a great honor for me to sign this," he said, explaining his decision. Trump also wants to re-establish contact with North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un, as he explained on Thursday evening.

Trump considers abolishing disaster control authority
Following a visit to the state of North Carolina, which was badly hit by storm "Helene" in the fall, he also announced a fundamental reform of disaster control. He wanted to restructure the US disaster control authority Fema - or even abolish it completely. He stated that it was not fulfilling its task. He then wanted to visit the state of California, which had been ravaged by forest fires. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf