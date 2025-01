Trump could now deport up to 30,000 Poles

Poland follows US immigration policy with concern

The announcement of a tougher US immigration policy is being followed with concern in Poland. Prime Minister Donald Tusk instructed Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski at the beginning of the week to prepare the consulates in the USA for the possible deportation of Polish citizens. Sikorski pointed out on X that special counters would be set up in front of Polish consulates in the USA so that citizens of his country could apply for a new passport.