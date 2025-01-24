“It could be my last appearance”

"It could be that it was my last appearance here"

"But it was too much. I tried everything, but it got worse and worse. I haven't hit a ball since the quarter-finals," said Djokovic, explaining why he gave up after the first set. Afterwards, the 10-time Melbourne winner even asked himself: "It could be that it was my last appearance here. Injuries are the biggest enemies of professional athletes. Maybe I need to change my season plan."