Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Dispute over payout

Problems of trust in the office at Dobersberg Castle

Nachrichten
25.01.2025 13:00

Because of a payment to a construction company that had not yet carried out its work, an office manager in the Waldviertel region took issue. After he was not heard, he turned to the entire local council with accusations. The letter has now been leaked to the "Krone" newspaper.

0 Kommentare

It's not the blessing in the house but the blessing in the palace that's hanging askew before the election: the Dobersberg municipal office in the Waldviertel is located in the local jewel box.

Last year, the head of the office, Gerhard Burian, did not want to approve the payment of an invoice for a goods road because the construction company had not yet carried out the work. On the instructions of Mayor Lambert Handl (ÖVP), he reluctantly did so, even though the work would not be carried out until February at the earliest due to the weather.

Dobersberg's mayor Lambert Handl. (Bild: René Denk)
Dobersberg's mayor Lambert Handl.
(Bild: René Denk)

"Averted financial damage"
He also addressed the local council with the legal problem he had identified. The letter has now been leaked to the "Krone". "This is an administrative quibble! I have averted financial damage for the municipality and its citizens, because otherwise we would have lost the needs-based allocations. The state doesn't see a problem with this either," replies Handl.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von René Denk
René Denk
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf