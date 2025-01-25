Dispute over payout
Problems of trust in the office at Dobersberg Castle
Because of a payment to a construction company that had not yet carried out its work, an office manager in the Waldviertel region took issue. After he was not heard, he turned to the entire local council with accusations. The letter has now been leaked to the "Krone" newspaper.
It's not the blessing in the house but the blessing in the palace that's hanging askew before the election: the Dobersberg municipal office in the Waldviertel is located in the local jewel box.
Last year, the head of the office, Gerhard Burian, did not want to approve the payment of an invoice for a goods road because the construction company had not yet carried out the work. On the instructions of Mayor Lambert Handl (ÖVP), he reluctantly did so, even though the work would not be carried out until February at the earliest due to the weather.
"Averted financial damage"
He also addressed the local council with the legal problem he had identified. The letter has now been leaked to the "Krone". "This is an administrative quibble! I have averted financial damage for the municipality and its citizens, because otherwise we would have lost the needs-based allocations. The state doesn't see a problem with this either," replies Handl.
