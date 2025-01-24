Konrad's form is certainly good. For a good reason. A delightful one. The professional cyclist's second child was born in the fall, and Konrad was allowed to take some time off for the birth of little Oskar at Lidl-Trek. "The baby break was good for me. The team gave me a lot of time so that I could go into the winter break earlier and no longer had to race in Italy, Japan or China," says the young dad gratefully, "I was able to look after my family, but I was also able to start training earlier - and that's why I'm already at the start line in Australia."