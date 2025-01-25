Men’s downhill in Kitzbühel – 11.30 am LIVE

Hemetsberger doesn't want to be an "old placeholder"

The 33-year-old Daniel Hemetsberger has significantly more experience, as eleventh in Bormio and twelfth in Val Gardena/Gröden he was close to the top ten this winter. Then came 28th place in Wengen. "The last week was devastating, that's no gaude. You go into the room, sit there, completely devastated, and think to yourself: Dude, what's going on? Why?" He told himself that if it continued like that this season, he would leave it alone, because there was no need for an old placeholder.