Here in the live ticker:
Men’s downhill in Kitzbühel – 11.30 am LIVE
Men's World Cup downhill in Kitzbühel. We will be reporting live from 11.30 am - see ticker below.
Here is the ticker:
The highlight before the season highlight will be served on Saturday in Kitzbühel. The Streif downhill (11.30 a.m.), a real treat for ski racers and fans, will be served at the buffet. For some, the Golden Chamois is worth more in their memories than a gold medal, and for the battered ÖSV team, a podium finish would be a valuable boost ahead of the home World Championships. The favorites are the Swiss Marco Odermatt, Franjo von Allmen, Stefan Rogentin and Alexis Monney.
As super-G runner-up Raphael Haaser is not allowed to compete in the downhill due to not taking part in the training sessions, hopes are remarkably pinned on Stefan Eichberger, who finished sixth in Val Gardena/Gröden at the start of the season and came second in the Streif final training session ("I did well"). This is only the 24-year-old's second season in the World Cup and Kitzbühel is the first downhill in this category that he is already familiar with. Last year he was 41st.
The Styrian wants to fully enjoy the atmosphere again on Saturday. On Friday, he finished 13th in the super-G with bib number 27, making him the second-best Austrian. "Simply a great result in Kitzbühel," said Eichberger. He "enjoyed every second" and "boosted my self-confidence".
Here are the intermediate results:
Hemetsberger doesn't want to be an "old placeholder"
The 33-year-old Daniel Hemetsberger has significantly more experience, as eleventh in Bormio and twelfth in Val Gardena/Gröden he was close to the top ten this winter. Then came 28th place in Wengen. "The last week was devastating, that's no gaude. You go into the room, sit there, completely devastated, and think to yourself: Dude, what's going on? Why?" He told himself that if it continued like that this season, he would leave it alone, because there was no need for an old placeholder.
So he watched old videos of fast rides and tried to go full attack. And came fourth in training. "The traction is better, the basic speed has returned. The fact is that I'm now coming down a corner faster. I hope that I'll be able to put down another full throttle run like that on Saturday." Despite his extensive history of knee injuries, he is still aiming for victory. The closest he came in the downhill was third in Kitzbühel in 2022.
Striedinger got away with minor injuries
The warm weather has changed the conditions on the Streif, low numbers would probably be just as beneficial as buckets of salt on the side of the slope. "If necessary, they will salt certain sections," said Otmar Striedinger, who also left Wengen at a loss after 17th place. "It was indecisive for me, I haven't found the right answer yet." In the Kitz Super-G, he spectacularly cleared the advertising board after snowing down the Oberhausberg. "I ran out of space to make a correction because it's naturally very tight there," reported the Carinthian, who was spared a serious injury.
It was of course "bitter to start the home weekend like that", said the 2019 third-placed finisher. Nevertheless, he was in a good mood. "The house is sold out. For an Austrian downhill racer, there's nothing more exciting or beautiful than competing here. Everyone is motivated to the tips of their hair."
Downhill victory is Odermatt's desire
Odermatt, who describes the remaining Streif downhill victory as the last big goal, is doing this par excellence. What is the criterion for him on the course? "The key section is the steep slope exit, because you live off this speed for the next thirty or forty seconds," says Friday's super-G winner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.